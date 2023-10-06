Viral Video Sparks Heated Debate On Ethics And Hunger: Is 'Hangry' A Valid Excuse?

A viral video about being hangry has led to a debate on X (Photo Credit: Instagram/danhentschel)

Hunger is said to make people do things they usually wouldn't do. You might have come across the informal portmanteau word "hangry" (a combination of "hungry" and "angry"). As the name suggests, it implies feeling irritable due to hunger. The internet is full of memes and funny videos of people committing strange acts because they're hangry. A recent viral post was also about this phenomenon. However, very few people seemed to have found it hilarious. It has actually sparked a serious debate on social media, on the topic of ethics, hunger and psychology.

The video was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) from another platform by user @Bornakang. In the short clip, we see a person dressed like a judicial judge, in black robes with a white collar. He is seen putting what looks to be a morsel of food in his mouth with a pair of chopsticks. He doesn't say anything - he just looks straight ahead, as if deep in thought. The text on the video reads, "Finally getting lunch and realising that I gave a guy life in prison without parole because I was hangry." Take a look at the viral video here:

imagine your judge posts this on tik tok after sentencing you pic.twitter.com/9Qegu3YAEZ — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) October 4, 2023

Since being posted on October 5, 2023, the X post has already received more than 15 million views so far. More than a thousand users have shared their reactions to the clip. It is important to note that the person in the video is not a real judge but a popular content creator known as Dan Hentschel. Nevertheless, the viral video has attracted many interesting comments from people online. While some did admit to finding it funny, others have brought different perspectives to light. This has further provided serious food for thought. Check out some of the replies below:

Hunger makes you do crazy things — Jost INFORMATION (@Just_Infumation) October 4, 2023

People really missing the fact this is based on an experiment which showed hungry judges give harsher sentences — ZeroLearn (@Zer0Learn) October 5, 2023

My law uni prof who was also a judge at some point use to say the best time to get sentenced in court was after lunch. The worst time was just before lunch time. — trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) October 5, 2023

ITS. A. JOKE — William Hishon (@WAHish21) October 5, 2023

Surely this guy who just got sentenced by this judge should get a retrial?



Ideally after lunch 😭 — Camilla✨ (@SpicyCammy) October 5, 2023

am i going to hell for laughing at this — Ari (@Ariquxeen) October 5, 2023

i wonder how many judges have had this realization before — eraswhore (@falsegodlikeme) October 5, 2023

I hope he's either retired or not a real judge because this is concerning on so many levels. not funny at all to me — Jordini💗 (@jordinibabini) October 5, 2023

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post/ replies by the X users.