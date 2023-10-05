Watch: Viral Video Shows How To Make Chicken Tikka Masala Gravy In Air Fryer. Internet Reacts

A video on air fryer chicken tikka gravy has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ thisisplanetfood)

Air fryers generally allow people to cook foods using less oil than usual, which comes with many benefits. As a result, special recipes showing how to make different dishes in air fryers have taken the Internet by storm. Some seem fairly conventional, while others lean towards the experimental side. Considering the types and deftness of techniques used to cook Indian gravies, one might not think they can be prepared in air fryers. A recent viral video shows a person attempting otherwise.

In the Instagram reel by @thisisplanetfood, we see a person combining cleaned chicken breast pieces with yoghurt and tikka curry paste. They then air-fry this mixture along with chopped onions for 10 minutes. Once done, they add passata, tomato puree, cream, sugar and salt to it. The dish is again placed in the air fryer, this time for 15 minutes. Finally, the person garnishes the tikka gravy with chopped green leaves. Part of the caption reads, "Fancy a curry in a hurry? We've got you covered with this super simple, yet oh so delicious air-fryer chicken tikka masala! Perfect for a cosy night in." Watch the full reel here:

The video has received 2.7 million views so far. The comment section seemed rather divided over this recipe. Some users were excited to try it, but others felt that the dish was not made well. Several people also questioned the need to use an air fryer for the recipe in the first place. Read some of the reactions below:

"Woah! Amazing recipe."

"Yes! We need methods to make classic recipes in modern ways! I tried it (well we got close but yours looks gorgeous) and it was awesome!!"

"Do this world a favour, and stay away from Indian food."

"As an Indian, I'm traumatised yet impressed."

"No. As an Indian, I disapprove. Put in the work to get the result. This ain't it."

"Tomato sauce in chicken tikka... That's not chicken tikka."

"Made this today. Absolutely grim. Followed the recipe exactly, the chicken wasn't cooked, onions were still raw. Very disappointing."

"This makes no sense why not use a pot?"

"No way I'm gonna make that mess in the air fryer."

What did you think of the recipe? Are you interested in trying it? Let us know in the comments below.

