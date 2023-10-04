Watch: Man's Lightning-Fast Eating Of World's Spiciest Chillies Sets New Record

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ guinnessworldrecords)

The Carolina Reaper is considered to be the spiciest chilli in the world. It has an average of 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which measures the pungency of chilli peppers and other items. It's said to be "hundreds of times hotter than a jalapeno pepper," according to the Guinness World Records (GWR). Recently, a Canadian man broke the world record for eating 50 of these chillies in the fastest time. Speed eater Mike Jack (Canada) managed this feat in 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds. That's not all: after devouring the 50 peppers, he ate 85 more!

GWR has also shared Jack's words about his experience, "The first pepper is the worst. The initial shock of spiciness is intense. The second one doesn't seem as bad, but each one after that gets hotter and hotter as the peppers touch new places in your mouth." But the extreme discomfort brought on by the chillies doesn't just affect his mouth - it also wreaks havoc with his stomach. "I get bad cramps. It feels like someone is squeezing and twisting my guts," he told GWR. "Your mind is telling you to stop, but you have to convince yourself to keep pushing through." The site also revealed that Mike has worked to build up a "tolerance to spiciness" over the past 20 years.

Watch the video of Mike setting the record below:

New record: Fastest time to eat 50 carolina reaper chilli peppers - 6 minutes and 49.20 seconds by Mike Jack 🇨🇦



He eventually went on to eat 135 peppers in this one sitting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b5OxTBtbjd — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 26, 2023

Mike also holds the world record for the fastest time to drink a bottle of hot sauce (8.56 seconds) and the fastest time to drink one litre of tomato sauce (1 minute 5.56 seconds) - both of which he achieved in August 2023.

