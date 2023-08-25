7 Delicious And Easy Veg Snacks You Can Make In Air-Fryer (Recipes Inside)

You can make a number of delicious veg snacks using an air fryer

Air fryers have made some parts of cooking quicker and more convenient. In doing so, they have undeniably made our lives easier. By allowing us to prepare food with less oil, it has also made healthy eating seem less difficult. There is a wide variety of food items that you can cook using this handy kitchen appliance. Since we often end up using a lot of oil for snacks, it makes sense to try cooking them in an air-fryer. Wondering what can be prepared? Here are a few great veg options to start with:

Here Are 7 Easy Air-Fryer Recipes For Yummy Veg Snacks:

1. Samosa

You can make healthier samosas using air-fryers

Who doesn't love having some hot samosas with their tea? Or as part of a special breakfast on the weekend? Air-fried samosas are a healthier option than the regular ones - and they are quite delicious too. Try them for yourself and see. Here's the full recipe.

2. Aloo Tikki

This is another beloved desi snack you can prepare in an air-fryer - that too in just 20 minutes. Crisp and flavourful, aloo tikki spells comfort in every bite. Enjoy it with chutney or turn it into a delectable tikki chaat. You can also choose to make an aloo tikki sandwich. Click here for the detailed recipe.

3. Potato Wedges

Potato wedges can be made in air-fryer in just 10-15 minutes

We have more potato options in store for you and this one is even quicker to make. The basic version of potato wedges requires just 5 common ingredients - and then you can choose to season it according to your liking. We recommend dried herbs, chaat masala or peri peri mix. You can also instead pair wedges with ketchup, cheesy dip or chutney. Here's the complete recipe for air-fryer potato wedges.

4. Paneer Tikka

Apart from aloo, paneer is another incredibly versatile ingredient for veg snacks. And you cannot go wrong with a classic like paneer tikka. You probably didn't know you could make this popular delicacy in an air fryer. But believe us, it turns out perfectly soft and aromatic. Find the full recipe here.

5. Hara Bhara Kebab

Air fryer hara bhara kebab is a nutritious snack option. Photo Credit: iStock

These kebabs are not only tasty but also quite nutritious. They are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Since they are air-fried, they are also relatively low in calories. Hence, you can enjoy them on a weight-loss diet. But even otherwise, these kebabs make for a wonderful party starter or evening snack. Here's the complete recipe.

6. Corn Fritter

If you're looking for a unique snack, these air-fryer corn fritters are sure to impress. They combine the goodness of corn, capsicum, coriander, ginger, garlic and spice masalas. You can enjoy them plain or sandwich them between bread slices/pav. Watch the recipe video here.

7. Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks often seem like a fancy snack we can only get in cafes and restaurants. But you can also make a different version of them at home, using an air-fryer. Once you try these cheesy sticks, you will want to make them again and again. What's more, they need just 4 ingredients! Watch the recipe video here.

