Watch: After Parotta, Making Of Gulab Jamun Divides Internet Over Hygiene Concerns

Some time ago, a video showing the preparation of an unnamed "Indian street food" took the internet by storm. On viewing it, we recognised the delicacy as the South Indian parotta. It raised some hygiene concerns, but X users were divided (read full story here). Now, another clip has surfaced, which has left varying opinions from social media users. This viral video showcases the making of gulab jamun at a shop in Delhi. While some 'behind the scenes' posts attract unanimous criticism, this one is slightly different. Find out why below.

In the Instagram reel by @bhukkad_dilli_ke, we see two people preparing the base mixture for gulab jamun in a large circular thali (tray) placed on the floor. They combine different ingredients with their bare hands, to form a thick, whitish dough. Next, we see containers of ghee being emptied into a big kadhai for deep frying the sweet dish later. The dough made earlier is then loaded into a machine that turns it into rounded cylinder-like shapes. A gloved hand lines them up on a tray. Later, they are deep-fried and then dunked in syrup. The text on the video as well as the caption reads, "Most Hygienic Gulab Jamun in India". Watch the full reel here:

The video has received more than 3 million views so far. The caption mentions that it was shot at Singla's in Delhi. Although uploaded in July, it has continued to make the rounds online. In the comment section, many people expressed their concerns about the lack of hygiene. Some were left wondering whether the caption was sarcastic. They specifically singled out the fact that bare hands were used to mix the ingredients at the start of the video. However, there were also a few who didn't feel that this mattered much. Check out some of the reactions:

"What hygiene? In the beginning, they used their hands... Even at that time, they could have used gloves."

"What about the sweat of their hands mixing with the flour?"

"Is the hygiene still loading??"

"Hygiene never entered the chat."

"Khana hai khao warna aage badho." ["If you want to eat it, eat it. If not, move on."]

"All the people complaining about hygiene in this video are ones who consume this product without thinking."

"People complaining about not wearing gloves, just cook at home and eat in your comfort."

"I think the use of clean hands without gloves is fine but why do they have to do everything on the floor? People knead dough and throw pizzas with their bare hands and arms but it's all above the waist. If they use counters, they're not leaning over everything, the hands/arms stay cleaner, and the work surface is clean even if there is a stray piece that's fallen out of your hand and knocked into something that's not a dirty floor."

