'I Love Eating Soap' - Viral Video Has Internet Worried, Until The End

A viral video shows a person eating what looks to be soap (Photo Credit: Instagram/21b_kolkata)

The nature of viral videos is such that we are no longer surprised by bizarre eating habits. But what do you think of consuming soap? A viral video taking the Internet by storm has got people worried about this. The Instagram reel by @21b_kolkata opens with a woman posing with two items in her hand. In her left hand, she holds a bottle of what looks to be liquid hand wash and in the other, she holds a pinkish soap bar engraved with the logo of a famous brand. "Which one tastes better?" reads the text on the video. She proceeds to sniff and then take a bite of the bar in her hand. The text changes to "I love soap". Next, we see her cutting into the bar placed on the table, revealing that it's actually a cake. The text on the video now reads, "Because mine is a cake and the case is chocolate". Watch the full reel here:

Also Read: Viral: After Gulab Jamun, Making Of Famous Sweet Petha Has Internet Concerned

The viral video has received 2.8 million views so far. It has sparked a range of reactions, some sincere and some outright sarcastic. Read some of the comments from Instagram here:

"I can't imagine myself eating soap."

"Mini heart attack."

"God, I am so happy this is cake right now."

"Don't judge a book by its cover; don't skip a video by only watching it mere seconds."

"I genuinely thought I got on the weird side of Instagram."

"Even if it was a cake, now I am traumatised."

"I was about to share it on my story saying " yuck gross." Thank god I watched till the end."

"I was waiting for the cut where a guy will react."

Also Read: This New York Restaurant Is Reminding People Of 'The Menu' Movie

This is not the first time a cleaning agent-themed cake has taken the Internet by storm. In October last year, a cake designed to look like a washing sponge with foam grabbed many eyeballs online. "They took sponge cake a little too seriously," joked one user about this unusual cake. Take a look at the viral video here.