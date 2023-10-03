Viral Ice Cream Hack Sparks Debate: Is DIY Popsicle The Trend Or Just A Mess?

This ice cream stick hack taking internet by storm (Photo: Instagram/ todayyearsoldhq)

Indulging in some yummy ice cream means pure delight for many people. Ice cream is a wonderfully versatile treat. Not only does it come in innumerable flavours, but it also can be enjoyed in many forms: in a bowl/ tub, on a stick, in a cone and so on. Recently, a video showing how to turn one form of ice cream into another has been grabbing eyeballs online. This viral ice cream hack has caused quite a stir online - while some find it creative, others seem unconvinced. Find out more about it below.

In the video shared by @todayyearsoldhq, the voiceover says, "Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day that is now the unconscious standard practice in your life. I'll go first". We see a person piercing four ice cream sticks into a small tub of ice cream. Note that the tub is a thick paper and not a plastic one. The sticks are placed at an approximately equal distance from each other. The person then takes a large knife and cuts across the tub twice, in the form of a cross. They then peel back the tub and hold up the ice cream stick to show off the 'DIY popsicle'. Watch the full reel here:

The Instagram reel has received 5.4 million views so far. It has sparked a range of reactions, including sarcastic ones. Some people seem interested in trying this hack. Others are in favour of the good old method of savouring the ice cream with a spoon. Read some of the comments below:

"Brilliant, unless I have a spoon and eat the whole thing myself."

"Dip them in chocolate and put it back in the freezer for a few".

"Or... and hear me out here... you could just pick up a big spoon, take off the lid and eat the ice cream like a normal person".

"This isn't a hack, it's a mess".

"This is a genius life hack for calorie control. Sharing is caring. Never enjoy alone. Food tastes better when shared".

"Yall don't have kids. That's why you're saying, Just eat the whole pint." That's brilliant. One pint, 4 kids".

"Let's not talk about how unsanitary it is to cut through a container of ice cream. The blade will pick up any and all bacteria, paper shavings and dirt that are on the exterior of the container and lodge it to her ice cream. Remove the ice cream from the container then cut it up. Please!"

