Struggle, No More! This Easy Hack Gets Out Every Last Bit Of Ketchup From The Bottle

Ketchup often gets stuck at the bottom of the bottle. Photo: Instagram/caseyrieger15

We all would agree that ketchup is a must-have condiment in our kitchen. Whether we use it in cooking or simply pair it with our favourite snacks, there is so much that you can do with ketchup. Sometimes, we do face a struggle while getting the ketchup out of the bottle. We thump our ketchup bottles multiple times to get that elusive last part of ketchup out. However, there is no more struggle as a blogger has come up with an easy hack to get out the last bit of ketchup from the bottle. Take a look:

The video of the ketchup hack was shared on Instagram Reels by user Casey Rieger. "Life hack," she called the interesting trick. In the clip, we could see her showing a plastic Heinz ketchup bottle with a little bit of ketchup still left on the sides and at the bottom. Rather than pushing the bottle from the bottom, Rieger came up with a different kind of twist to it. She closed the bottle tightly, held it upside down and spun it around with one arm. The circular motion forced the ketchup to come to the top of the bottle and it could easily be squeezed out without much hassle.

The clip of the ketchup hack has received over 52.7k views and 2.7k likes. Since the time it was posted, hundreds of users also commented on the video. "I used to do that when I was a little kid. Then once the cap opened mid-swing. Never again," wrote one user. "That's why I found ketchup on my ceiling," laughed another one. "That's genius but I will also immediately forget this useful tip and never use it," said another one.

What did you think of the ketchup hack? Tell us in the comments.