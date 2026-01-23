Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Rice Serving

Celebrated Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has added another milestone to her record-breaking culinary journey. The chef has won the Guinness World Record for the world's largest serving of rice, an achievement linked to her monumental Nigerian-style jollof rice cookout held in September 2025. The recognition officially makes Baci a three-time Guinness World Records holder.

Baci announced the development on January 20, 2026, after receiving official confirmation from Guinness World Records. The organisation clarified that her earlier title for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice also qualified her for the record of the largest serving of rice overall.

The email, signed by Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering at Guinness World Records, congratulated the chef for achieving two records through the same attempt. The note concluded by congratulating her on behalf of Guinness World Records and confirming that she was "Officially Amazing" once again.

Inside The Record-Breaking Jollof Rice Feat

The record attempt took place in September 2025, when Baci and her team prepared an enormous batch of Nigerian-style jollof rice weighing 8,780 kilograms, or 19,356 pounds and 9 ounces. Immediately after cooking, more than 16,600 portions were distributed to local communities.

While the feat was initially recognised only under the category of the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, a later comparison of Guinness World Records guidelines revealed that the total quantity also surpassed limits set for the largest serving of rice overall.

"One Record Turned Out To Be Two"

Sharing her reaction on social media, Baci described discovering the news while casually scrolling through her emails during her usual morning routine. She said she was shocked and happy at the same time, completely caught off guard by the announcement.

Five months after the initial record confirmation, the chef said she had not realised that the same cooking attempt had broken an additional global record.

Baci's Previous Guinness World Records

Baci first entered the Guinness World Records in May 2023 after completing the longest cooking marathon by an individual, an achievement that brought her international recognition.

Her second record was confirmed in September 2025 for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The most recent confirmation, recognising the world's largest serving of rice, has now elevated her to a three-time record holder.

Bringing Jollof Rice To Global Recognition

Beyond the personal achievement, the record has brought global attention to jollof rice, a beloved West African dish known for its bold flavours and cultural significance. By setting a world record using the dish, Hilda Baci has highlighted Nigerian cuisine's place in the global food conversation.