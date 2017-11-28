Mindfulness Training May Help Quicker Weight Loss

Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing one's awareness on the present moment, this is done by calmly acknowledging and accepting one's feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations.The therapeutic technique, just like yoga is fast gaining much global acclaim amongst fitness enthusiasts. According to a latest study, mindfulness may help people manage their weight loss better and shed a pound or two much more easily. Researchers at the McGill University in Canada examined 19 studies conducted over the past decade.

Mindfulness interventions in these studies included either formal meditation, informal mindfulness strategies that focused on eating activity or similar approaches combining the two. The researchers found, that mindful eating proved "moderately effective for weight loss" and "largely effective in reducing obesity-related eating behaviours."

According to the study published in the journal Obesity Reviews, it was found that mindfulness participants had continued to lose weight, bringing their average weight loss to 3.5 per cent of their initial body weight, while those in the "lifestyle-change" programs regained some weight.

The scientists feel that the results are encouraging, and are optimistic that it would push more people towards mindfulness, to support healthy weight loss.

Mindfulness is a simple practice and it is all a play of your mind. Mindful eating is a technique where you use the power of your mind to gain control over your eating habits. For instance, eating slowly, paying full attention to the food or eating only when your body asks for it. If you master these simple 'mindful' habits, they can help you lose weight, treat various food related disorders like binge-eating and also rejuvenate you from within.Mindful eating can help you recognize unwanted eating behaviors, which can not only help you lose weight in a healthy way but also sustain the weight loss in the long run. Unwanted eating behaviours like eating when you are not hungry, or eating when motivated by external factors like smell or unnecessary cravings are probably the biggest culprits of weight gain and obesity. An important aspect of mindful eating, is eating with full attention, leaving all the stress and anxieties of other commitments aside, which helps you enjoy the meal more and keeps you satisfied for longer thus, curbing cravings. The improved self-control and positive emotions about what you eat, not only rejuvenates you from within but also helps you form a long term healthy relationship with food.