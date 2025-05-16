Bihar To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Family Of Soldiers Killed In Action During Op Sindoor

The Bihar government on Friday announced that Rs 50 lakh ex gratia each would be given to the family of personnel of the Army and CAPFs killed in action during Operation Sindoor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the immediate family members of each soldier belonging to the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) hailing from the state, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"The cabinet approved a proposal of the state Home Department in this regard," he said.

As per the existing provision, the government gives ex gratia of Rs 21 lakh to the family of the Army and CAPFs who lose their lives in different operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)