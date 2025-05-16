Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bihar To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Family Of Soldiers Killed In Action During Op Sindoor

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Family Of Soldiers Killed In Action During Op Sindoor
Soldiers from the Army and the CAPF were killed in action during Operation Sindoor.
Patna:

The Bihar government on Friday announced that Rs 50 lakh ex gratia each would be given to the family of personnel of the Army and CAPFs killed in action during Operation Sindoor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the immediate family members of each soldier belonging to the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) hailing from the state, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"The cabinet approved a proposal of the state Home Department in this regard," he said.

As per the existing provision, the government gives ex gratia of Rs 21 lakh to the family of the Army and CAPFs who lose their lives in different operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Operation Sindoor, Bihar, Soldiers Killed In Action
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com