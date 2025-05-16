UPSC Prelims 2025: Admit Cards Released, Important Instructions For Exam Day

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. UPSC Prelims 2025 Admit Card Out: Download now from upsc.gov.in. Arrive 60 minutes early with a printed admit card and valid photo ID. No electronic devices or banned items allowed inside the exam hall.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The admit card is essential for entry to the examination centre, and applicants are urged to verify all details and print a copy for exam day. The release of admit cards marks a crucial step in the competitive CSE 2025 selection process, a gateway to esteemed civil services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

To ensure a smooth exam experience, candidates must adhere to strict guidelines.

Important Instructions for UPSC Prelims Exam Day

Key instructions include arriving at the venue 60 minutes before the reporting time and carrying a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, or driving licence) alongside the printed admit card. Digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted.

Electronic devices, including mobile phones and smartwatches, study materials, and other prohibited items, are strictly forbidden inside the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to dress modestly and avoid bringing any banned materials to the examination venue.

For candidates who have forgotten their Registration ID (RID), the UPSC portal provides a "Forgot RID" option for retrieval using their email ID and date of birth.

While admit cards can be downloaded on smartphones, using a desktop/laptop for download and printing is recommended for optimal results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Forgot Registration ID?

Use the "Forgot RID" option on the UPSC portal with your email ID and date of birth.

Q2: Can I download the admit card on a smartphone?

Yes, but a desktop/laptop is recommended for best results. Take a printout.

Q3: Is a soft copy of the admit card accepted?

No, only printed copies are accepted. Carry a printed admit card with a valid ID.