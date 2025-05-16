CLAT UG 2025 Revised Result To Be Declared Soon, Here's Direct Link To Check

CLAT 2025 Revised Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to release the revised results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shortly, following a Delhi High Court directive issued on April 23. The court ordered the updated merit list to be published within four weeks, after identifying discrepancies in four undergraduate questions - 5, 77, 115, and 116. Once released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025, using application number/admit card number and date of birth.

The revised merit list will pave the way for the commencement of the online counselling process for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs).

The Supreme Court recently dismissed appeals challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to entertain objections related to questions 81, 93, and 97.

The top court criticised the Consortium for its "casual approach" in setting CLAT 2025 question papers. A bench led by Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih expressed concern over recurring errors and suggested appointing dedicated paper setters to ensure quality control.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Ministry of Education, seeking its response on how to streamline the examination process.

CLAT 2025 was conducted on December 1, 2024, and results were first announced on December 7. The exam is the primary gateway for admission to LLB and LLM courses across India's NLUs and other leading law institutions.