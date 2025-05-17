CLAT UG 2025 Revised Result Released Following Supreme Court's Directive

CLAT UG 2025 Revised Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 for undergraduate (UG) courses, following a directive from the Supreme Court. The Delhi High Court had also directed the publication of an updated merit list within four weeks after discrepancies were found in four UG questions. Candidates can check their revised results on the official website using their application number or admit card number along with their date of birth.

How To Access the Revised CLAT UG 2025 Result:

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Go to the 'Results' section and click on 'CLAT 2025 UG Revised Result'

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your revised scorecard

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The revised merit list will facilitate the commencement of the online counselling process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed appeals challenging the Delhi High Court's decision not to entertain objections related to questions 81, 93, and 97 of the CLAT 2025 paper. The bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, criticised the Consortium's "casual approach" in setting the question paper and expressed concern over recurring errors. The court also suggested the appointment of dedicated paper setters to ensure quality control.

Additionally, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Ministry of Education, seeking a response on measures to streamline the CLAT examination process.

CLAT 2025 was conducted on December 1, 2024, and the initial results were declared on December 7. The exam serves as the primary admission test for LLB and LLM courses at NLUs and other leading law institutions across India.

As per the official statement, "The results for CLAT 2025 (Postgraduate) will be announced following the resolution of matters currently pending before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court."