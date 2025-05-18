Advertisement

CLAT Counselling 2025: Registration Underway, First Allotment List To Be Out On May 26

CLAT Counselling 2025: Candidates allotted seats in this round will be required to pay the fee to secure admission at the respective NLUs between May 26 and May 30.

Read Time: 2 mins
CLAT Counselling 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has begun the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 counselling. Those eligible can now register through the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the counselling process is May 21.

As outlined in the official brochure, the first allotment list will be released on May 26. Candidates allotted seats in this round will be required to pay the fee to secure admission at the respective NLUs between May 26 and May 30.

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Here Are The Steps To Register

  • Go to the the official website of Consortium of NLUs, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the 'CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration' link on the homepage
  • Register using the required credentials
  • Log in to the account after registration
  • Fill out the counselling application form and pay the applicable fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future use

Important Counselling Guidelines

  • Candidates are required to provide a minimum of 15 NLU preferences during the counselling registration.
  • Allotment will be made only to the NLUs that candidates list as preferences.

The counselling registration fee is:

  • Rs 30,000 for General category candidates
  • Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/OBC/BC/EWS/PwD category candidates

The fee must be paid through the online mode only. For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to visit the Consortium's official website.

Check official notice here

