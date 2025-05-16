UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar: Check Full schedule And List Of Exams

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The UPSC has released its examination calendar for 2026. The CSE Preliminary exam is set for May 24, 2026, and Mains on August 21. NDA and CDS exams will take place on April 12 and September 13, 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its examination calendar for 2026, outlining key dates for various competitive exams. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary is scheduled for May 24, 2026, followed by the Mains examination on August 21, 2026.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams are slated for April 12, 2026, with the second iteration of these exams occurring on September 13, 2026. The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam is scheduled for July 19, 2026. The application deadline for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.

The UPSC noted that the scheduled dates are subject to change based on circumstances.

Below is the complete schedule, including exam dates, notification release dates, and registration deadlines.



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts a range of prestigious exams annually, including the Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, Indian Forest Service Exam, National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam, Combined Defence Service (CDS) Exam, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Exam, Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Exam, Combined Geo-Scientist Exam, and Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam, offering opportunities for candidates to pursue esteemed careers in various government sectors.

The UPSC reserves the right to alter exam dates, notification releases, and durations if circumstances warrant. Typically, the Commission adheres to its calendar, and other exam conducting bodies schedule their exams accordingly.