UPSC Prelims 2025: Admit Card Download Link Live, Check Exam Details And Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the UPSC's official website at [upsc.gov.in].

The admit card is a crucial document required for entry into the examination centre. Applicants are advised to verify all personal details on the admit card and ensure they carry a printed copy on the examination day. The release of the admit card marks a significant step in the CSE 2025 selection process, which is highly competitive and serves as the gateway to prestigious civil services positions such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

Candidates must adhere to the exam day guidelines, including arriving at the examination venue 30 minutes before the scheduled time and carrying a valid photo ID card along with the admit card. Electronic devices, mobile phones, and other prohibited items are not allowed inside the examination hall.

To download your UPSC Prelims 2025 admit card, follow these simple steps:

Step-by-Step Process

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the Admit Card Link: Find and click on "UPSC Prelims Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025"

3. Log In: Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth, and confirm random image

4. Read and Accept Instructions: Carefully read the exam instructions and accept them

5. Download and Print: Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference

Important Details on the Admit Card

After downloading your admit card, verify the following details:

Personal Details:

Full Name

Roll Number and Registration ID

Exam Details:

Exam Date, Time, and Duration

Exam Centre Name and Address



Candidate Information:

Photograph

Signature

Tips