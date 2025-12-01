McDonald's Outlet In New York Deploys 'McBouncer' To Manage Teen Chaos

A McDonald's outlet in Queens, New York, has introduced unusually strict measures after repeated incidents involving unruly teenagers. According to a report by The New York Post, the fast-food restaurant on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills has faced frequent disturbances by teen customers, leading a staff member to take on a new role of a 'McBouncer'.

With the store located close to a school complex, the outlet has now adopted specific protocols to manage the afternoon rush and prevent further disorder.

New Restrictions At The Queens Outlet

The restaurant has reportedly barred minors from dining inside between 2 pm and 4 pm unless accompanied by an adult - an immediate response to recurring disruptions attributed to groups of teens. The New York Post reports that police have been called to the outlet 15 times this year for assault, disorderly conduct and similar complaints.

One of the most notable incidents was recorded on May 21, shortly before 3 pm, when a 24-year-old man filed a complaint claiming he had been slapped by a stranger, according to the NYPD.

Photo Credit: New York Post/Helayne Seidman

Staff Member Steps In As 'McBouncer'

Staff member Claudia Zanabria told The New York Post that she was chosen to manage these situations because she is considered the "toughest" member of the team. She said that teens often flee before police arrive, leaving behind damage inside the restaurant.

Zanabria, who joined the outlet six months ago during what she described as a peak in such incidents, now monitors the entrance during restricted hours. One door has been blocked off, while the other is kept locked as she checks whether students have mobile orders. Teens who have ordered online receive their meals outside. Those without online orders are allowed to enter one at a time to place their food order under her supervision.

Location Near Schools Adds To The Challenge

The New York Post notes that the McDonald's outlet is located close to a complex that houses three public schools with a combined enrollment of around 2,000 students. Since the ban took effect five months ago, groups of teenagers have reportedly gathered outside the building during the restricted hours.

Mixed Reactions From Teens And Customers

Some students told The New York Post that they found the arrangement "unnecessary," particularly during colder weather as they waited outside for their food.

However, several older customers expressed relief, saying the measures made them feel safer while visiting the restaurant.