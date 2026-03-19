Hyderabad Man Arrested For Manufacturing Adulterated Ginger Garlic Paste

A man has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger‑garlic paste in unhygienic conditions, following an inspection by food safety authorities. The action was taken in the Borabanda area after officials discovered that the paste was being produced in a residential setup without meeting basic food safety standards. According to The Hindu, the unit was operating illegally and supplying the adulterated paste to local markets, raising concerns about the safety of a commonly used kitchen ingredient consumed daily across households and eateries.

Also Read: 5600 Kg Of Fake Paneer, Dairy, Chemicals-Laced Pickles And Paste Busted In Hyderabad During Festivals

What Authorities Found During The Inspection

As reported by The Hindu, food safety officials found that the ginger‑garlic paste was being prepared in conditions that violated multiple hygiene norms. The manufacturing space lacked proper flooring, sanitation and clean water facilities.

Inspectors also observed improper handling of raw materials and storage practices that could easily contaminate the product. The paste was allegedly mixed with unauthorised substances to improve its appearance and shelf life. Officials seized a significant quantity of the adulterated paste during the inspection and collected samples for laboratory analysis.

Sale Without Labelling Or Safety Approval

Authorities said the adulterated paste was being sold without proper labelling, expiry dates or food safety certification. As per the inspection report cited by The Hindu, the unit had no valid food business registration and was operating illegally. Officials noted that such products often end up in small restaurants and retail shops, making it difficult for consumers to identify whether the paste is safe or certified.

Part of A Wider Crackdown In Hyderabad

This incident comes amid increased scrutiny of food manufacturing and storage practices in Hyderabad. Earlier this month, food safety teams carried out a major raid in the city, uncovering over 1,090 kg of ginger‑garlic paste allegedly mixed with chemicals, along with large quantities of spoiled meat.

That operation highlighted how commonly used ingredients such as ginger‑garlic paste can become a health hazard when produced without oversight. Officials said the Borabanda case reflects a similar pattern, where everyday cooking staples are compromised for profit. Read all about it here.

Also Read: Viral Video: Woman Claims To Find Worms In Amul Milk, Company Responds

Authorities Urge Caution

Food safety officials have urged consumers, restaurants and retailers to source ginger‑garlic paste only from licensed manufacturers and to check labels, manufacturing details and expiry dates before use.

They also warned that action would continue against illegal food units across the city, especially those dealing with products consumed daily in homes and commercial kitchens. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and officials said more inspections are planned in the coming weeks as part of Hyderabad's ongoing food safety drive.