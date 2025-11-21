Advertisement
From Ronaldo To Musk, What The World's Most Influential Guests Ate At Trump's White House Dinner

The high-profile dinner, attended by guests such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Elon Musk, featured an elegant setting and menu.

Read Time: 2 mins
From Ronaldo To Musk, What The World's Most Influential Guests Ate At Trump's White House Dinner
Take a look inside the menu of the high-profile dinner at the White House. (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US President Donald Trump recently hosted a grand state dinner at the White House to honour Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Held in the East Room on November 18, the black-tie event marked the Crown Prince's first visit to the United States in seven years. The guest list itself read like a global who's who, with top business leaders, sporting icons, and tech powerhouses in attendance. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, golfer Tiger Woods, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, South African entrepreneur David Sacks, and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among the distinguished attendees.

Food, of course, played a starring role at this diplomatic affair. Here's what was served at the high-profile dinner.

A Regal Table Setting

Guests were ushered into a candlelit dining space decorated with floral accents. The setting leaned heavily on a rich palette of white, green, and gold, creating an elegant stage for the multi-course meal that followed.

Photo Credit: AP

Starter: Honeynut Squash Soup

As reported by AP, the dinner opened with a warm honeynut squash soup. The dish was elevated with cranberry relish, spiced hazelnuts and a glossy brown-butter creme, offering a sweet-savoured balance to begin the evening.

Main Course: Pistachio-Crusted Rack of Lamb

The indulgence continued with the main course - a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb. It was served with sweet potato puree, broccoli rabe and a bright pomegranate-lemon jus that added both colour and acidity to the plate.

Dessert: Couverture Chocolate Mousse Pear

To end the meal, guests enjoyed a couverture chocolate mousse pear paired with smooth vanilla ice cream - a refined finale befitting the occasion.

