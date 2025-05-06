Take A Sneak Peek At The Food Served At Met Gala 2025, Courtesy: Megan Thee Stallion

The Met Gala 2025 took place on May 5, and it has made many headlines around the world. After all, it is one of the most highly anticipated fashion and cultural events globally. All eyes are definitely on the celebrities and their clothes, but there's also a lot of curiosity about the food served at this exclusive soiree. Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi curated the menu for this year's Met Gala, and many of the dishes were revealed beforehand. However, a video shared by Megan Thee Stallion giving an insider's take on the menu has gone viral on social media.

Despite the gala having a strict no-phone policy, Megan Thee Stallion sneaked hers in and uploaded a video of herself at the event. Captioned 'Hottie Came in thee MET GALA', the video shows her at a table with Angel Reese and Doechii. The trio are seen trying various hors d'oeuvres and sharing their thoughts on the same. They began with a taste of the Cornbread and Caviar, followed by White Truffle Lobster Rolls and Vegan Lox on a Mini Bagel. The first finger food was loved by all of them, while the other two received mixed reactions. Next, they tried something called "Chicken and Plantain", Truffle Chopped Cheese, Curry Chicken Patties and a Hamachi appetiser. Watch the complete video below:

As per a report by Vogue, the dinner menu also featured delicacies like papaya piri piri salad, cucumbers with Caribbean green seasoning, creole roasted chicken with lemon emulsion, BBQ collard greens with bacon, cornbread with honey curry butter and a dessert named "Bodega Special Cosmic Brownie." Chef Kwame Onwuachi said that he was "inspired by Black dandyism and the Black experience in fashion," and that he wanted the menu to reflect these influences. "As a chef who grew up in the Bronx, being a part of such an iconic New York institution for the most celebrated, star-studded night of the year is like a professional dream come true," he told Delish. Many of the dishes have subtle and sophisticated nods to his New York roots as well as his parents' Nigerian and Jamaican heritage.

