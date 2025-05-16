Diljit Dosanjh Was Late At Met Gala. BTS Clip Shows Him Blaming Shakira: "The Zipper Of Her Dress Broke"

Diljit Dosanjh scripted history as the first celebrity to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 in a turban. Days after the gala event, Diljit shared a BTS clip, revealing what went behind his grand dress-up. One of the highlights of the video is Diljit revealing they got late as a zipper of Shakira's dress broke.

The video opens with Diljit meeting the Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Diljit is seen excited to see his attire while he shows the viewers the Punjabi alphabets written on his cape as the talking point of his look.

Praising Diljit, Prabal says, "I love his work. He is one of the biggest Indian stars who has been able to crossover in the western world without compromising on who he is. He is true to his identity. All my friends, even the goras love him."

Diljit adds, "Our attire is going to be the best." Later in the clip, Diljit is seen sweating it out at the gym. He also shows the "11:11" sign on his phone to the camera.

At one point, Diljit Dosanjh is seen entering a room where other celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson are getting their photoshoots done.

Nicole even compliments Diljit on his look.

Later, Diljit revealed that Shakira made everyone late because the zipper of her dress broke. He said, "They are not taking us to main area, all the action is happening at the backstage itself. Takes us to the stage. I guess the zipper of Shakira's dress broke, that's why we are late. I knew we will be late because of Shakira."

On the sidelines of the Met Gala, Diljit Dosanjh had a blast with Shakira and other international celebrities.

Diljit Dosanjh's team had shared a photo that instantly set the internet abuzz - the singer-actor was seen posing alongside global music icons Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

Take a look:

Inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, this year's Met Gala theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.