After Making Met Gala Debut, Diljit Dosanjh Dines With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made his Met Gala debut today. Rocking a Maharaja look, the singer brought the house down at the year's biggest fashion event.

Now, Diljit Dosanjh's team has shared a photo that instantly set the internet abuzz – the singer-actor was seen posing alongside global music icons Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

The trio looked nothing short of majestic, exuding effortless glamour and undeniable star power.

In another image shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team, the singer-actor is seen standing alongside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Shakira. It is not every day you see such a powerhouse lineup in one picture – a true treat for fans across the globe.

Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala blue carpet in a royal Maharaja look by designer Prabal Gurung. The ethnic ensemble was a perfect amalgamation of Indian textiles and contemporary tailoring. The floor-length cape adorned with delicate floral patterns elevated the whole outfit.

Diljit accessorised the look with elaborate emeralds, rubies, pearls, and gemstone jewellery. The waistband, embroidered in gold, cinched the look together. He also held a ceremonial sword in one hand.

The singer shared glimpses from her Met Gala outing on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "MAIN HOON Punjab #metgala Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue “ Punjabi “ to The MET GALA."

Inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, this year's Met Gala theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

The event was co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the singer recently concluded his sensational Dil-luminati Tour. His upcoming single, titled Buck, in collaboration with K-pop star Jackson Wang, will be released on May 9.