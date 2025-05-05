Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Came, Posed And Conquered - A "Superfine" King-Size Debut

The much-awaited moment is here. Shah Rukh Khan has made his debut at the biggest fashion night of the year - Met Gala 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan rocked an all-black look. He wore a floor-length black trench coat layered over an unbuttoned shirt from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shah Rukh Khan accesssorised his look with heavy and chunky jewellery - from choker chains to statement diamond-studded pendants emblazoned with "K" and "SRK" and a collection of extravagant rings. A tiger-topped walking stick added charisma to his powerful debut on the blue carpet of the Met Gala.

Ahead of his debut, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a few pictures of the superstar on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan posed, smiled and waved at the fans on the blue carpet. He also did his signature pose at the biggest fashion night of the year.

Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

This is the first Met Gala in more than two decades to focus exclusively on menswear.

"The theme this year is not only timely," said Gala committee member Usher, "but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated."

The Met says the show "presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism".

The event was be co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.