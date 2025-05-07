Pakistani Designer Trolled For Calling Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh "Our Stars"

The Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, in a historic tri-services operation, conducted precision strikes at 1:44 am (May 7) on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen were killed. Tensions escalated and a Pakistani fashion designer bore the brunt of the situation.

Pakistani fashion designer Zara Shahjahan shared personal notes for Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh after their captivating Met Gala debuts on May 5 in New York.

In one Instagram Story, Zara wrote, "Last night, two of our stars lit up the Met Gala. Shah Rukh - the dream we grew up with. Diljit - the beat we move to now. And yet, in these moments - when the world opens its doors to the subcontinent, when our artists walk global stages - we are not allowed to clap. Our hands are tied by suspicion, our joy swallowed by our silence."

In another Instagram story, she added, "It is a strange thing, to grow up loving someone who may never be allowed to love you back. To dance to their songs, to weep with their films, and now - to see them to see them step into the world's spotlight and feel like strangers watching from across the wall."

But in a situation where India-Pakistan relation has nosedived, the Internet in Pakistan heavily thrashed the designer.

An angry user wrote, "Self-respect has left the chat." Another commented, "Our celebrities? I am unable to digest this! Since when has SRK been ours? Diljit? Can't cope with this sadness bilawajah ki lol!"

Another comment read, "So shameless kitna obsession hai Bollywood see." Another opined, "What exactly is she trying to say?? So confused and totally uncalled post."

"Is Met Gala that important and how are they our stars? Stop embarrassing your fellow countrymen/women," wrote another one.

India struck bases where terrorist attacks were being planned and directed. Nine sites were targeted in the overnight precision strikes under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," India said in a statement.