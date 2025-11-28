From Late Night Orders To Sipping Matcha: How India Ate In 2025, Swiggy Reveals

Swiggy has unveiled the 2025 edition of its annual 'How India Eats' report in partnership with Kearney, offering a detailed snapshot of the country's shifting culinary habits. As digital adoption rises and diners grow more adventurous, the food services market is preparing for a major leap. The report suggests that India's food economy is not only expanding but also diversifying rapidly - from late-night indulgence and health-centric choices to the rediscovery of regional flavours and the embrace of global cuisines. The report reveals how India's palate is being reshaped by convenience, curiosity and a renewed connection with local food traditions.

Indian Food Services Market Poised for A Big Leap

The report predicts that India's food services market will exceed USD 125 billion by 2030. Interestingly, the organised segment is set to grow twice as fast as the unorganised market and is expected to drive more than 60% of the sector's overall expansion. Although food services currently contribute only 1.9% to India's GDP - significantly lower than China's 5% and Brazil's 6% - the gap indicates substantial headroom for growth.

Late Night Orders And Healthy Meal Choices Rise

Swiggy notes two parallel trends shaping everyday consumption: indulgence and health:

Late-night meals are growing three times faster than dinner orders, with pizzas, cakes and soft drinks emerging as favourites after 11 pm.

Healthier meals are witnessing 2.3x growth, driven by protein-forward plates, calorie tracking and reduced added sugar.

Rediscovering Regional Indian Food

One of the most exciting takeaways from the report is India's renewed interest in its own culinary heritage:

Hyper-regional cuisines such as Goan, Bihari and Pahari are growing 2-8 times faster than mainstream options.

Traditional Indian beverages, including buttermilk and sharbat, have surged 4-6 times faster than the overall beverage category.

Tea, too, has seen a threefold rise compared to other beverages, reinforcing how even the classic roadside chai break is increasingly facilitated online.

Indians Love Korean, Vietnamese and Mexican Cuisines

Indian diners are experimenting like never before. According to the findings, there has been a 20 per cent rise in unique cuisines ordered per customer and a 30 per cent increase in the number of restaurants customers are exploring.

Korean, Vietnamese and Mexican cuisines are becoming mainstream with staggering growth indices of 17x, 6x and 3.7x, respectively.

Peruvian and Ethiopian dishes have made their debut with urban consumers.

Search volumes for Boba Tea have jumped 11 times in the last five years, while Matcha Tea has grown 4 times.

For young, well-travelled and social media-influenced diners, staples like sushi, tacos and Korean BBQ have transitioned from niche treats to weeknight regulars.

Restaurants Are Gearing Up To Meet The New Food Choices

With consumer behaviour shifting rapidly, food service players are rethinking their strategies:

Restaurants are allocating more than 75 per cent of their marketing budgets to digital platforms, especially to reach younger diners.

Pre-booking for dine-in experiences is growing seven times faster than walk-ins.

Interestingly, familiar cuisines such as North Indian and Italian are witnessing 10-40 per cent higher growth indices at lower price points.

Food delivery, too, is evolving, with packaging now designed to enhance the unboxing experience - from butterfly burger boxes that unfold into plates to slow-cooked dum biryani delivered in earthen handis.

