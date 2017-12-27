Fibre Rich Food May Help Maintain Weight Gain, Blood Sugar And Colon Health: Research

Highlights It is not just the calories that matter in a healthy diet Fibre in its various forms is found in fruits, vegetables, etc The low fibre diets rapidly lead to weight gain, high blood sugar levels

If you have been struggling to lose weight for quite some time, you may want to pay attention to your diet more than anything else. According to the research published in the Journal Cell Host and Microbe, you should be paying more attention to the diet of your gut bacteria, as the scientists suggests that a fibre rich diet can influence weight gain, blood sugar levels and colon health. It is not just the calories that matter in a healthy diet, but the fibre that resists digestion by the body, however, is readily eaten by bacteria in the gut.

For the research, the team of scientists helped shed some light on how and why fibre has such a powerful effect on the entire body, using mice. "Once the mechanism is understood, it can be exploited in different ways to promote health," said Andrew Gewirtz, from Georgia State University in the US. "This will allow ways to modify diets to maximise those benefits," Gewirtz said.

Fibre in its various forms is found in fruits, vegetables, legumes and even whole grains. So-called western diets that are high in fat and sugars but low in fibre have long been associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, weight gain and diabetes.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that the average person's fibre intake in a Western country has drastically reduced over the past few decades," said Fredrik Backhed, from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

The study started by feeding a group of mice a diet that was quite low in fibre. As a result, the low fibre diets rapidly led to weight gain, high blood sugar levels and insulin resistance in the mice. The study also found that mice developed problems with the protective mucus layer in the colon just after three to seven days of eating low-fibre diet.

Simply enriching processed food with purified fibres might offer some health benefits. However, researchers still need to understand more of the very complex interplay between food, bacteria and host.

With Inputs from PTI