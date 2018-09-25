6 Superfoods You Must Include To Provide Immunity Against Seasonal Flu

The constant weather change brings about a host of health conditions, of which the common one is seasonal flu. Your immunity tends to go for a toss, considering the changing climate. It is, therefore, important to up your immunity by eating healthy foods that strengthen your overall healthy; of course, other practices include washing hands, getting a flu-shot, and focussing on rest and relaxation that you need to be wary of. Some foods that you eat stimulate your immune system, while others like processed and junk foods can completely bog it down. We list out some immunity-boosting foods that you should definitely add in your diet, especially as the weather changes.

Immunity-boosting foods you should include in your diet:

1. Mushrooms

Mushrooms have antiviral properties that can help strengthen your body against the flu virus. Include shiitake, white button and maitake in your diet to up your health.

2. Garlic

Garlic makes for an important part of the Indian cuisine. Load up on members of the allium family, which also includes onions, shallots and chives apart from garlic. Garlic has the properties to increase white blood cell counts that are essential in protecting against pathogens.

3. Water

Yes, you heard us. The best elixir you can think of to boost your immunity is water. A dehydrated body will never be able to cope up with health conditions plus it may only up the risk of infections. Sip on water through the day to ensure your body is hydrated and ready to fight the bacteria.

4. Citrus fruits

Include citrus fruits like orange, lemon and peppers that are loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants that protect your body against infections and boost your immunity system. You could also add tomato to your diet.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics like yogurt, lassi, buttermilk, et al are good sources of gut microbes that help digest the food well. They comprise the friendly gut flora that helps to improve immunity and prevent inflammation and infections.

6. Ginger

The anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties of ginger help alleviate the symptoms of flu and other conditions. Drink a cupful of ginger tea to avoid bacterial infections and viral infections as the weather changes.

Go ahead and try these foods to ensure a healthy immune system and an overall healthy body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.