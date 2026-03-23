Why This Billionaire Puts His Children In Economy While He Flies Business

A UK-based has revealed a strikingly frugal parenting approach that is making waves on the internet. John Caudwell, the founder of Phones 4u and Singlepoint, is known for his vast wealth ($4.3 billion as per Forbes). He was born into a working-class family, and started selling mobile phones in 1987 along with his brother Brian. Six years later the brothers founded Singlepoint, a mobile service provider that was acquired by Vodafone in 2003 for $650 million.

Caudwell has eight children across a wide age range, but he told Business Insider he is careful not to raise them with the excess often associated with billionaire families. "I grew up in a little terraced house in the middle of Stoke-on-Trent, and I had next to nothing. I don't want my kids to have next to nothing, but I don't want to overcorrect the way that some rich people do," Caudwell said.

That philosophy plays out in everyday decisions, including how the family travels. While Caudwell typically flies business class, his younger children travel in economy with their mother. The family also opts for budget airlines, a deliberate choice to expose them to what he calls "normal life".

The same thinking extends to spending habits. His children largely wear high-street clothing rather than designer labels, and luxury purchases are kept to a minimum. According to Caudwell, expensive brands do little to increase happiness but risk fostering a sense of entitlement.

"Everybody wants to be spoiled, but it's very important that we keep our kids' feet on the ground, so we are very controlled about how we approach luxury," the billionaire said.

Even dining habits are kept simple. When eating out, his younger children stick to basic meals and often share portions - something he encourages to avoid waste. The approach, he says, is rooted in teaching value and restraint from an early age.

Gift-giving is another area where the family has shifted over time. Caudwell admits to once overindulging his children during Christmas, but now limits presents to just a few items. Financial support, too, is measured and focused on education and effort rather than lifestyle expenses.

Despite his wealth, Caudwell emphasises that independence is key. His adult children have pursued careers across fields including banking, real estate and music, rather than relying on family wealth.

At the core of his parenting, however, is a consistent message. "The one thing I always do is that no matter what happens in your child's life, you're constantly telling them you love them. No matter how much I have to punish them, it's always followed by, 'Well, of course, I love you, darling. I love you very much, but I have to discipline you because you have to grow up to be meaningful, good people'," said Caudwell.

For him, success is not defined by wealth or status, but by whether his children grow up happy and contribute positively to the world.

Caudwell founded mobile phone retailer Phones 4u before selling his stake in 2006 and 2011.