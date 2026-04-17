Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest, Check Full List

- Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani
- Adani's wealth is now $92.6 billion, Ambani's stands at $90.8 billion
- Both tycoons rank among the world's top 20 richest individuals
Gautam Adani is now the richest person in Asia. The billionaire has overtaken Mukesh Ambani. This comes on the back of gains in Adani Group stock values.
Ambani was Asia's richest for many years before this shift. Now, Adani's wealth stands at $92.6 billion while Ambani's wealth is about $90.8 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Both tycoons are among the top 20 richest people in the world. Follow Live Updates
Interestingly, the share price of Adani Group companies surged today. The Adani Power share price was up nearly 1 per cent. Adani Total Gas was up over 2 per cent. Adani Green Energy gained 0.44 per cent while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 1.6 per cent. Many other Adani firms were also trading in the green.
However, the ranking changes often as wealth figures are based on stock prices and business performance. Hence, the shift reflects swings in global markets.
While Adani Group's businesses include infrastructure, energy and logistics. The Reliance Industries -- led by Ambani -- is strong in energy, telecom and retail.
Top 20 Richest People (Global) - April 2026
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (Approx)
|Country
|1
|Elon Musk
|$656 bn
|USA
|2
|Larry Page
|$286 bn
|USA
|3
|Jeff Bezos
|$269 bn
|USA
|4
|Sergey Brin
|$266 bn
|USA
|5
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$239 bn
|USA
|6
|Larry Ellison
|$230 bn
|USA
|7
|Michael Dell
|$170 bn
|USA
|8
|Jensen Huang
|$164 bn
|USA
|9
|Bernard Arnault
|$164 bn
|France
|10
|Jim Walton
|$150 bn
|USA
|19
|Gautam Adani
|$92.6 bn
|India
|20
|Mukesh Ambani
|$90.8 bn
|India
According to the index, seven of the world's 20 richest individuals have recorded declines in 2026. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, has taken the sharpest hit, losing $44 billion.
Other than Adani and Ambani, the other big names from India in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index include:-
|Global Rank
|Name
|Company/Group
|Net Worth ($ bn)
|62
|Lakshmi Mittal
|ArcelorMittal
|36.9
|70
|Shiv Nadar
|HCL Enterprises
|33.5
|71
|Shapoor Mistry & Family
|Shapoorji Pallonji Group
|33.2
|73
|Savitri Jindal
|OP Jindal Group
|32.7
|-
|Sunil Mittal & Family
|Bharti Enterprises
|-
|-
|Azim Premji
|Wipro
|-
|-
|Kumar Mangalam Birla
|Aditya Birla Group
|-
|-
|Radhakishan Damani
|Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
|-
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