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Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest, Check Full List

While Adani Group's businesses include infra, energy & logistics. The Reliance Industries -- led by Ambani -- is strong in energy, telecom and retail.

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Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest, Check Full List
Gautam Adani's wealth stands at $92.6 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
  • Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani
  • Adani's wealth is now $92.6 billion, Ambani's stands at $90.8 billion
  • Both tycoons rank among the world's top 20 richest individuals
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New Delhi:

Gautam Adani is now the richest person in Asia. The billionaire has overtaken Mukesh Ambani. This comes on the back of gains in Adani Group stock values.

Ambani was Asia's richest for many years before this shift. Now, Adani's wealth stands at $92.6 billion while Ambani's wealth is about $90.8 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Both tycoons are among the top 20 richest people in the world. Follow Live Updates

Interestingly, the share price of Adani Group companies surged today. The Adani Power share price was up nearly 1 per cent. Adani Total Gas was up over 2 per cent. Adani Green Energy gained 0.44 per cent while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 1.6 per cent. Many other Adani firms were also trading in the green.

However, the ranking changes often as wealth figures are based on stock prices and business performance. Hence, the shift reflects swings in global markets.

While Adani Group's businesses include infrastructure, energy and logistics. The Reliance Industries -- led by Ambani -- is strong in energy, telecom and retail. 

Top 20 Richest People (Global) - April 2026

RankNameNet Worth (Approx)Country
1Elon Musk$656 bnUSA
2Larry Page$286 bnUSA
3Jeff Bezos$269 bnUSA
4Sergey Brin$266 bnUSA
5Mark Zuckerberg$239 bnUSA
6Larry Ellison$230 bnUSA
7Michael Dell$170 bnUSA
8Jensen Huang$164 bnUSA
9Bernard Arnault$164 bnFrance
10Jim Walton$150 bnUSA
19Gautam Adani$92.6 bnIndia
20Mukesh Ambani$90.8 bnIndia

According to the index, seven of the world's 20 richest individuals have recorded declines in 2026. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, has taken the sharpest hit, losing $44 billion.

Other than Adani and Ambani, the other big names from India in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index include:-

Global RankNameCompany/GroupNet Worth ($ bn)
62Lakshmi MittalArcelorMittal36.9
70Shiv NadarHCL Enterprises33.5
71Shapoor Mistry & FamilyShapoorji Pallonji Group33.2
73Savitri JindalOP Jindal Group32.7
-Sunil Mittal & FamilyBharti Enterprises-
-Azim PremjiWipro-
-Kumar Mangalam BirlaAditya Birla Group-
-Radhakishan DamaniAvenue Supermarts (DMart)-

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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