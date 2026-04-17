Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia's Richest, Check Full List

Gautam Adani is now the richest person in Asia. The billionaire has overtaken Mukesh Ambani. This comes on the back of gains in Adani Group stock values.

Ambani was Asia's richest for many years before this shift. Now, Adani's wealth stands at $92.6 billion while Ambani's wealth is about $90.8 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Both tycoons are among the top 20 richest people in the world. Follow Live Updates

Interestingly, the share price of Adani Group companies surged today. The Adani Power share price was up nearly 1 per cent. Adani Total Gas was up over 2 per cent. Adani Green Energy gained 0.44 per cent while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were up 1.6 per cent. Many other Adani firms were also trading in the green.

However, the ranking changes often as wealth figures are based on stock prices and business performance. Hence, the shift reflects swings in global markets.

While Adani Group's businesses include infrastructure, energy and logistics. The Reliance Industries -- led by Ambani -- is strong in energy, telecom and retail.

Top 20 Richest People (Global) - April 2026

Rank Name Net Worth (Approx) Country 1 Elon Musk $656 bn USA 2 Larry Page $286 bn USA 3 Jeff Bezos $269 bn USA 4 Sergey Brin $266 bn USA 5 Mark Zuckerberg $239 bn USA 6 Larry Ellison $230 bn USA 7 Michael Dell $170 bn USA 8 Jensen Huang $164 bn USA 9 Bernard Arnault $164 bn France 10 Jim Walton $150 bn USA 19 Gautam Adani $92.6 bn India 20 Mukesh Ambani $90.8 bn India

According to the index, seven of the world's 20 richest individuals have recorded declines in 2026. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, has taken the sharpest hit, losing $44 billion.

Other than Adani and Ambani, the other big names from India in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index include:-

Global Rank Name Company/Group Net Worth ($ bn) 62 Lakshmi Mittal ArcelorMittal 36.9 70 Shiv Nadar HCL Enterprises 33.5 71 Shapoor Mistry & Family Shapoorji Pallonji Group 33.2 73 Savitri Jindal OP Jindal Group 32.7 - Sunil Mittal & Family Bharti Enterprises - - Azim Premji Wipro - - Kumar Mangalam Birla Aditya Birla Group - - Radhakishan Damani Avenue Supermarts (DMart) -

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)