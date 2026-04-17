Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to witness a muted opening on Friday.
Asian markets are also trading lower. This comes amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Trump Says Pakistan Visit Possible If Iran Deal Is Signed
Donald Trump said he could visit Pakistan if a deal to end the war with Iran is finalised in Islamabad.
He said talks were close to conclusion and Iran had accepted most proposals under discussion.
Asia Will Remain Main Driver Of Global Growth: IMF
According to the IMF, Asia consumes about 38 per cent of the world's oil and 24 per cent of its natural gas.
Dollar Set For Second Weekly Loss On Iran War Peace Hopes
The US dollar was headed for a second consecutive weekly decline on Friday in tentative trade, as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and prospects for fresh Iran talks prompted investors to unwind safe-haven positions.
GIFT Nifty Trades Below Previous Nifty Close
- GIFT Nifty stood at 24,163 in early trade.
- That compares with the Nifty 50 close of 24,196.75 on Thursday.