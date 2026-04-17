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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to witness a muted opening on Friday.

Asian markets are also trading lower. This comes amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Apr 17, 2026 08:48 (IST)
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Trump Says Pakistan Visit Possible If Iran Deal Is Signed

Donald Trump said he could visit Pakistan if a deal to end the war with Iran is finalised in Islamabad.

He said talks were close to conclusion and Iran had accepted most proposals under discussion.

Apr 17, 2026 08:46 (IST)
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Asia Will Remain Main Driver Of Global Growth: IMF

According to the IMF, Asia consumes about 38 per cent of the world's oil and 24 per cent of its natural gas.

Apr 17, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Dollar Set For Second Weekly Loss On Iran War Peace Hopes

The US dollar was headed for a second consecutive weekly decline on Friday in tentative trade, as a ceasefire between ‌Israel and Lebanon and prospects for fresh Iran talks prompted investors to unwind safe-haven positions.

Apr 17, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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GIFT Nifty Trades Below Previous Nifty Close

  • GIFT Nifty stood at 24,163 in early trade.
  • That compares with the Nifty 50 close of 24,196.75 on Thursday.

Apr 17, 2026 07:45 (IST)
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Share Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Thursday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,60,80,205.

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