Leaving Corporate America Behind, US Woman Says Vietnam Saved Her Life

For Susan, known as @whatsusandoes on social media, life in California's corporate world was a never-ending cycle of stress, deadlines, and burnout. As a software consultant, she was constantly racing against the clock; she barely allowed herself time for lunch, feeling guilty if she took just 20 minutes to eat.

But it all came crashing down one day when the stress overwhelmed her body. Susan landed in the emergency room. Her psychologist issued a stark warning: "I've seen people like you, and they've died. You need to reconsider this job."

That moment changed everything. She quit her high-stress job and decided to take a one-year break to travel the world. That was ten years ago.

Today, Susan lives in Da Nang, Vietnam, a coastal city known for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and relaxed lifestyle. What was meant to be a temporary break turned into a long-term life reset.

She now enjoys a slower, more intentional pace of life filled with nourishing food, meaningful friendships, and daily adventures. "Vietnam gave me the space to breathe and build the life I truly wanted," she says.

Through her journey, Susan shares valuable insights on mental health, work-life balance, and the freedom of stepping off the corporate treadmill. Her story is resonating with thousands online, inspiring others to question their routines and redefine success. As burnout rises globally, Susan's story is a powerful reminder: sometimes, walking away is the first step to really living.