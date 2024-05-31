Ukraine Model Sues Cannes Film Festival Over Red Carpet 'Assault'

Sawa Pontyjska is seeking 100,000 euros in damages.

A Ukrainian model has filed a legal complaint against the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival after alleging she was "brutally restrained" by a security guard on the red carpet. Sawa Pontyjska, a model and presenter for FashionTV, was one of the several guests who were filmed being challenged by the same security guard at the event. Speaking to the BBC, Ms Pontyjska claimed she was "brutally" restrained as she tried to enter the cinema with a legitimate ticket for the premiere of Marcello Mio.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a video which shows she was physically restrained by the security guard and almost fell to the ground during their contact. She also shared pictures of documents accusing the Cannes Film Festival of "physical assault and psychological damage". She said her reputation had also been harmed and is seeking 100,000 euros in damages.

The video shows Ms Pontyjska at the top of the steps to the Palais des Festivals apparently being ushered in by the female guard, who then puts both arms around her. The duo briefly struggled, before Ms Pontyjska almost dropped to the ground. The model then tried to go back down the steps and was stopped by more security personnel and taken inside.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Pontyjska said she was put in a "bear hug" and felt scared. "I was trying to escape from this lock. I went down and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back [out]," she said. "She was trying to push me in[side], so nobody can see what she's doing with me. Then she kicked me out through the back door," the model continued.

Ms Pontyjska claimed she wasn't doing anything wrong. She even tried to contact the organisers to request an apology but had not received a response, she told the outlet.

In her lawsuit, the Ukrainian model said she was "violently challenged by one of a group of security guards" in front of "thousands of people". She claimed that the use of physical force caused "acute pain", and she also suffered "psychological trauma".

Meanwhile, along with Ms Pontyjska, other guests such as singer Kelly Rowland also complained about being challenged by the same security guard, while videos of South Korean actor Yoona and Dominican actor Massiel Taveras went viral.