Cannes 2024: Postcards From The French Riviera, Straight Out Of Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this image. (Courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari seems to still be caught up in the Cannes fever, even though the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has concluded. She's still serving us some stunning off-the-red carpet looks. The actress, who checked into the French Riviera last month, recently dropped her photos in another chic look on social media. The actress looked stunning in an all-white pantsuit from the shelves of Alberta Alberta Ferretti. She accessorised her look with white pearl studs. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Postcards from Cannes 2024."

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari shared pictures from her first appearance in Cannes this year which happens to be a "lategram" (in Aditi's words). She channelled her inner Bibbojaan and how. Aditi wore a golden gharara. Her outfit comprised a kurta paired with a matching lehenga.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Bibbojaan is worth it! My first appearance in Cannes is a #lategram Channeling beauty vibes from my Amma and my Rekha ma. In gold, Malli poo (flowers) and a bottu ( bindi)."

ICYMI: The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a high messy bun and opted for a dewy makeup look. She attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. For the unversed, Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari also shared a series of off-the-red-carpet pictures on social media. In the snapshots, the actress is seen posing on the streets of Cannes. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "La vie est belle."

As soon as she dropped the post, her fiance Siddharth was among the first ones to drop a comment. He commented, "Incredible" and accompanied it with a hi-five, a red heart and a fire emoticon.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.