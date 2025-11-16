Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About An Impersonator Reaching Out For Photoshoots On WhatsApp: "It Isn't Me"

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has issued a statement revealing that someone is impersonating her on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

On November 16, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a note along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.

She wrote, "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about 'photoshoots'. It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team."

She further added, "Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind."

Reacting to the post, Kusha Kapila commented, "Can't copy your gajagamini walk though," and "Not them using your Instagram DP," followed by a laughing emoji.

While Sunday brought a bit of a predicament for the actress, earlier last month, she spent her weekend relaxing with furry friends. Aditi took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few snaps of herself playing with dogs.

Praising those who rescue and care for these animals, Aditi wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Sundays are for cuddles and squishes (red heart emoji). More power to these incredibly inspiring humans for rescuing and looking after these furry babies. Tight slaps to evil humans who abandon them, torture them and behave like demons... @thepetcafehyd (red heart emoji) @devenshopesociety. Thank you Malli Poo and Mumsie Pie for taking me there! @mallikareddyg."

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

