Siddharth Pens A Heartfelt Poem For Wife Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Birthday: "In Every Second Of Every Day, I Feel You In My Being"

Siddharth has once again shown that romance isn't dead. On Tuesday, October 28, the Rang De Basanti actor took to social media to pen a touching poem for his wife, actor Aditi Rao Hydari, on her birthday.

A Poetic Birthday Wish

Sharing a series of candid and radiant pictures of Aditi on his official Instagram handle, Siddharth poured his heart out in a beautiful poem dedicated to her. His message read, "My love was born today. In every second of every day, I feel you in my being. Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength, I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen, Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife. Happy Birthday Adu. I love you."

A visibly moved Aditi was quick to reply with an equally affectionate message. She commented, "My Siddhuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bestest! Come back soon."

Siddharth And Aditi's Love Story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story began in 2021 during the shooting of their Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their on-screen connection soon blossomed into a real-life romance, which the pair initially kept private before slowly opening up to fans through social media posts and interviews.

After announcing their engagement in March 2023, the duo tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on September 16, 2024. The wedding took place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and was attended by close family and friends.

