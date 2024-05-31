Malala Yousafzai Makes Screen Debut With British Sitcom, Her Look Goes Viral

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel winner.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is making her sitcom debut with a cameo in the second season of British show 'We Are Lady Parts'. Her first look from the TV series is making waves on social media since its release. It shows Ms Yousafzai wearing a cowboy hat while riding a horse. According to The Express Tribune, the episode featuring the 26-year-old is called 'Malala Made Me Do It,' starring Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse and Faith Omole.

According to the storyline, season 2 shows the members of a music band facing hurdles during eviction and a rival band as they try to record their first album.

In the second episode, the daughter of the band's vocalist is suspended from school for throwing eggs at her teacher. The plot revolves around removing slavery from the curriculum.

"I did what Malala would do. You know she fights for girls' education every day," Imani tells her mother, as per a report in Mashable India.

"Malala would not throw eggs at Mr Appleby, Imani!" it quotes as saying.

The band then writes the song 'Malala Made Me Do It', highlighting their struggles. And in a fantasy moment during the song, Ms Yousafzai appears on a fake horse wearing a bejewelled, fringed cowboy hat over a dupatta, and a gorgeous blue dress.

Her appearance has generated a lot of buzz, with Ms Yousafzai telling Vogue she "never expected to be in a show."

"I'm finally showing my hidden talent," she further said.

Talking about her experience, she told the New York Times, "When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn't have lines, so it made things a lot easier."

Ms Yousafzai, however, commended the series for its portrayal of uplifting narratives involving Muslim girls, noting that it enables viewers "to connect with them and relate to them".