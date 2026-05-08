Library Containing All 3.5 Million Pages Of Epstein Files Opens In New York

A library containing all 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein-related records released by the Department of Justice earlier this year has opened in New York. The records, compiled into more than 3,700 individual volumes, are available to read from May 8 to May 21 for the public in an unnamed Tribeca gallery. The by-appointment-only pop-up is being put on by the Institute for Primary Facts, a nonprofit intended to promote transparency and accountability in the US government.

Named the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, the library also includes a timeline of Epstein and Trump's relationship, which has been a topic of discussion for years.

"The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is a physical, undeniable record of corruption, cover-ups, and crime, all 3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files Trump has been working overtime to distract us from," the project's website highlighted.

"The Reading Room keeps public attention fixed on the crimes of Epstein and the Epstein class, and on Trump's desperate attempts to bury them, to support the victims and survivors as they seek justice."

The exact location of the library has not been published due to security reasons, but confirmed visitors will receive the full address via email and text message, and again in a reminder before their scheduled appointment.

“The evidence in this room is evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history," David Garrett, the main organiser of the exhibit, was quoted as saying by Wired.

"When people come through this room, I hope they realise that in America, we have the rule of law, and if they stand up, they can take action and demand accountability for the crimes that were committed.”

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Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein was a popular financier, accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach in the early 2000s. The majority of his sexual exploits took place on the 72-acre Little St. James Island that he purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages, but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal. In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York, with the medical examiner ruling his death a suicide by hanging.