Trump Says Giving EU Until July 4 To Fulfill Trade Deal Or Will Raise Tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he had a "great call" with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday and would give the EU until July 4 to fulfill its side of the trade deal before hiking US tariffs to much higher levels.

"I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels."

Trump on Friday had threatened to increase tariffs on EU cars and trucks to 25% this ​week, from 15% currently, because the EU was not complying with the terms of a deal struck in Scotland last July.

The two leaders also discussed Iran, Trump said, and agreed that Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon.

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