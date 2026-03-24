New Cockroach Species Found In Maharashtra Using Modern DNA Tech

Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have uncovered a new cockroach species, Neoloboptera peninsularis, in the Deccan Peninsula. Discovered in Pune, Maharashtra, the insect was found among palm shrubs and dry leaf litter near farmland in Nathachiwadi. Its name, "peninsularis," serves as a nod to its native region of Peninsular India.

The discovery is significant as it marks the first use of modern DNA technology in India to identify a cockroach species. Additionally, it is only the third known member of the genus Neoloboptera recorded from India. The other two were found in 1865 and 1995.

"The collection was challenging due to the rapid movement of cockroaches through the leaf litter and their effective camouflage. After collecting them manually, the cockroaches were preserved in 70 per cent ethanol for further studies," ZSI stated in the study published in the Records of the Zoological Survey of India.

By combining detailed morphological analysis with modern DNA sequencing techniques, the scientists were able to precisely identify and classify the new cockroach species.

"A literature review of the six globally reported Neoloboptera and taxonomic studies suggests that our specimen does not match any of the previously described species, which is herein described as a new species."

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Characters of the New Cockroach Species

The new species is characterised by its glossy, yellowish-brown body and fully developed wings. Key features include its asymmetrical cerci (paired appendages) at the rear and a uniquely structured, whip-like male genital component.

"Among the Indian species, the new species is superficially similar to n. Chakrabortyi, but it can be distinguished by the following set of unique characters: (a) asymmetrical sub genital plate with lateral margin inflexed on the right side (in ventral view), denser setae at apex, and asymmetrical male cerci," the study authors said.

The researchers stated that the new lineages detected in the study suggest the presence of multiple potential new species, which will require additional ground effort.

"Targeted field surveys and genetic sampling are essential to uncover this overlooked diversity, including the Deccan Peninsula. The molecular data generated in this study will support DNA barcoding and facilitate DNA barcode-based species identification," the study highlighted.