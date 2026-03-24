'I Think We've Achieved AGI': NVIDIA Boss Jensen Huang On AI Nearing Human-Like Intelligence

Human-level AI, popularly referred to as artificial general intelligence (AGI), has been a buzzword for tech leaders. While many have predicted that AGI remains five to 10 years away, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently claimed that AGI had already arrived. Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Huang suggested that AI is now capable of autonomously starting and managing complex, high-value enterprises.

Fridman questioned Huang about the timeline of AGI, defining it as an AI system that can perhaps do his job, which is to start, grow and run a company that's worth more than a billion dollars.

"How far are we away from that?" questioned Fridman, to which Huang responded: "I think it's now. I think we've achieved AGI."

"You're gonna get a lot of people excited with that statement," Fridman replied, to which Huang mentioned OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent platform that has gained immense popularity in recent months.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some social thing happened or somebody created a digital influencer, super, super cute, or some social application that, you know, feeds your little Tamagotchi or something like that, and it becomes out of the blue an instant success," said Huang.

However, Huang eased back the expectations, stating: "A lot of people use it for a couple of months, and it kind of dies away. Now, the odds of 100,000 of those agents building NVIDIA is zero per cent."

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What Is AGI?

AGI takes AI a step further. While AI is task-specific, AGI aims to possess intelligence that can be applied across a wide range of tasks, similar to human intelligence. In essence, AGI would be a machine with the ability to understand, learn, and apply knowledge in diverse domains, much like a human being.

Perils Of AGI

In June last year, the United Nations Council of Presidents of the General Assembly (UNCPGA) released a report seeking global coordination to deal with the perils of AGI, which could become a reality in the coming years.

The report highlighted that though AGI could "accelerate scientific discoveries related to public health" and transform many industries, its downside could not be ignored.

"Unlike traditional AI, AGI could autonomously execute harmful actions beyond human oversight, resulting in irreversible impacts, threats from advanced weapon systems, and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructures. We must ensure these risks are mitigated if we want to reap the extraordinary benefits of AGI," the report stated.

CEO of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, has batted for a UN-like umbrella organisation to oversee AGI's development.