From WWII Fighter Airstrip To Yoga Day Stage: The Untold Story Of Kolkata's Red Road

International Day of Yoga 2026: On Sunday morning (June 21st), Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata's iconic Red Road. As thousands of participants stretched their arms in unison beneath the morning sky, they did so on a venue steeped in deep historical significance. Officially named Indira Gandhi Sarani, Red Road is a sweeping, wide boulevard that bisects the sprawling Kolkata Maidan, connecting Eden Gardens to the West Gate of Fort William. Yet, long before it served as a serene gathering ground for global wellness, this very stretch of asphalt bore witness to the chaos of World War II, when British forces transformed it into a makeshift, emergency landing strip for Allied fighter aircraft.

History of Red Road

According to a report by The Telegraph, Kolkata's iconic Red Road was originally known as the "Secretary's Walk". Urban historian Debasis Bose told the publication that the road is believed to have been built around 1820 to link the Governor General's residence, now Raj Bhavan, with the southern parts of the city.

Bose said the route served as the main passage for the secretary to the Governor General. It also helped British officials avoid the crowded roads connecting Kidderpore, then Calcutta's port district, with the city's commercial and administrative centre through routes such as Old Court House Street, Mission Row and Brabourne Road.

How Red Road Got Its Name

The Telegraph reported that the origin of the name "Red Road" is linked to local lore. During its construction, the road was reportedly covered with a layer of red brick chips, leading residents to begin referring to it as Red Road.

The publication also noted that the thoroughfare was mentioned as "Lady's Mile" in several books on Calcutta's history. The name is believed to have emerged because European women frequently used the stretch for morning and evening walks.

Red Road's Wartime Role

According to The Telegraph, Kolkata's Red Road was transformed into a temporary airstrip during the Second World War when the city faced the threat of Japanese air attacks. Between 1941 and 1945, fighter aircraft used the wide boulevard for take-offs and landings, helping the British military respond quickly to emergencies. Historian Soumitra Sreemani told the newspaper that tram lines were diverted to make way for the airstrip. Although the road's narrow width, haze and marble railings made operations difficult, it played a crucial role in the city's wartime defence.

Photo Credit: ANI

A Stage for History

Beyond war, Red Road has served as Kolkata's grandest ceremonial space. One of the grandest parades ever held there was in 1911, to welcome King George V and Queen Mary on their tour of Calcutta. Today, every Republic Day on 26 January, it hosts the state's parade. The road was renamed Indira Gandhi Sarani in October 1985, though most Kolkatans continue to call it by its original name.

Photo Credit: ANI

Yoga Day 2026

The national celebration for the 12th International Day of Yoga commenced at 5:00 AM, with Prime Minister Modi leading thousands of yoga enthusiasts in the Common Yoga Protocol. Millions more joined virtually from across India and abroad. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," highlights the importance of adopting yoga as a lifelong practice for healthy, active and dignified ageing.