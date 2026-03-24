Indian-Origin Woman Claims A "White Girl" Slapped Her In Ireland: "Had Heard About The Racism"

An Indian-origin woman working in Dublin has claimed that she was randomly slapped by a stranger while exiting her office in broad daylight. The 28-year-old professional, who recently moved to Ireland from the US, was "minding her own business" when a "white girl" walking by suddenly slapped her and continued walking. The woman shared details of the strange encounter on Reddit, where it has gone viral.

In the post, the Indian-origin woman, who was flown to Dublin by her company, recounted that she was exiting her office when a stranger walking toward her suddenly slapped her. The assailant was reportedly looking down and did not stop after the act. The incident occurred near an intersection with several embassies. The victim noted that bystanders did not intervene or offer help at the time.

The woman stated she intended to report the incident to the Garda (Irish police) and noted there should be CCTV footage given the location.

"I've had nothing but great experiences with the Irish folks, although I had heard about the racism. This incident was out of the blue for me. I was exiting my office, minding my own business, and this girl walking by me slapped me suddenly and kept on walking like nothing happened. What's worse is that people around us didn't bother either. What does one do in such a case? I have never experienced such things in the US," she wrote in the post.

See the post here:

In an update to her post, she revealed that several people had pointed out a specific individual behind a hate account, known for pulling off similar racist pranks, as the likely culprit.

Reacting to the post, one user said, "I'm sorry this happened to you. I hope you're doing well now. Please report it to Garda."

Another commented, "That is messed up....sorry, these racists in big cities like Dublin and Cork are only a tiny fraction of the population and most people do want a society of inclusion and diversity. Unfortunately, letting it go while continuing to tell Irish people that this happened, seems like the only purposeful action anyone can take."

"Hi, this is really bad, I can undertsand the frustration, helplessness and embarrassment due to these shitty incidents. You are really brave to acknowledge and report it. Talking about this more would help. Do investigate the cctvs around and try to make and complaint and ask the police to get the cctv access of nearby hotels and embassies," a third said while a fourth added, "It is very disappointing what currently happens in the streets of Dublin. Once a nation of a huge tolerance - Irish slowly become very racist and distant (even towards each other)."

Similar Incidents in Ireland:

This case follows a series of other recent racially motivated incidents involving the Indian community in Ireland, including: