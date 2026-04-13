After 850 Job Rejections, Indian Engineer's Microsoft Success Story Wins Internet

Deergh Kataria, an Indian tech professional, has landed a job at Microsoft Ireland. But Kataria's journey was not easy as he faced several rejections and setbacks. In an Instagram post, he shared his journey of applying to 850 positions over 1.5 years and struggling to find a job. His story highlights the importance of persistence and hard work in achieving one's goals. He now serves as an inspiration to many aspiring tech professionals.

"850+ applications and 13 interviews later!" he wrote as the caption of the post. "Joined Microsoft today and yeah - it's April 1st. Still can't believe whether it's reality or a joke?"

"The process was everything I never showed you, the sleepless nights, the stress and all the days I doubted every step I made. In one of the worst job markets of all time with a fear of being alone in a foreign country with visa problems. Everything against me, you name it."

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See the post here:

"For the people who were wondering why I have been MIA for the past 1.5 years and stopped making content online. All I will say is that there is a version of reality nobody shows you online. Social media is fake. Everyone's a liar. That's the sole reason I disappeared," he said. "Nevertheless, turns out the best things really do come through on the days that feel the least believable!"

"Wishing everybody the best of luck with their journey and to everyone who is struggling through something in life. Even if no one sees your struggles, I see them. In this entire chapter of life, if I have learned one thing, that is no matter what happens never give up!"

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction on social media, with over 1,000 likes. Many users congratulated him in the comment section. "Congratulations buddy ! Been seeing you since 2023 for your realistic content, you made it man!" one user wrote.

"Congratulations Deergh! All cheers to the sleepless nights and working hard in silence. So proud of you," wrote another.

"Following your Journey from start inspirational journey bhai," said a third user.

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Microsoft Ireland employs over 3,500 people across Dublin and Belfast, offering various roles in operations, sales, engineering, and product development. The company is also investing in AI and cybersecurity, creating 550 new jobs in Ireland.