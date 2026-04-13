Viral Image Shows Mamata Banerjee With 3 Fitness Devices, Health Coach Explains The Trend

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unique fashion choice has gone viral on social media. While a white cotton saree remains her trademark, she was recently spotted wearing three fitness wearables, including the Whoop fitness tracker, Apple Watch and Oura Ring, at the same time. Her pictures with "Triple Wearable Setup" were shared on social media, leaving users curious about this fitness trend.

The image also reached Abhishek Singhal, a data scientist and a fitness coach. In a detailed thread, he explained all about the trend of wearing multiple fitness devices.

"This photo of Mamata Banerjee went viral because she's wearing a Whoop, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring. All three. At the same time," he wrote. "I've been running this setup for over a year. I'm a data scientist. I coach fitness using this data. And I have opinions."

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See the image here:

This photo of Mamata Banerjee went viral because she's wearing a Whoop, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring. All three. At the same time.



I've been running this setup for over a year. I'm a data scientist. I coach fitness using this data. And I have opinions.



Here's everything I've… pic.twitter.com/phkwslTSBU — Abhishek Singhal | Tech Professionals FitnessCoach (@trainedbyabhi) April 10, 2026

WHOOP

This wrist device is good for highly detailed recovery and performance data. "Every morning you wake up to a Recovery Score (0-100%). Green (67-100%): go hard. Yellow (34-66%): moderate. Red (0-33%): rest. Then it gives you a Strain Target for the day based on that recovery," he wrote.

"Whoop's Sleep Coach is underrated. It doesn't just track how long you slept. It calculates how much you NEEDED based on yesterday's strain, accumulated sleep debt, and your recent patterns."

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is a workout companion and monitors health. It also functions as an extension of your smartphone. Singhal explained that it is excellent for a workout as it tracks heart rate zones, active calories, and more.

Oura Ring

He said that the Oura Ring tracks sleep stages, heart rate variability (HRV) overnight, resting heart rate, body temperature deviation, blood oxygen, sleep latency, and more. It then gives a daily score.

He further added that the ring analyses how your body balances stress and recovery over two weeks. This device works particularly well because it is wrapped around the finger, where the arteries are much closer to the skin surface. "The pulse signal is cleaner," he wrote.

Should a person buy all three?

"Probably not," Singhal noted.

"If you're starting out, a free step counter app and a Google Sheet tracking bodyweight, protein, steps, and sleep will do more for you than an Rs30,000 Oura Ring."

"If you're serious about recovery, pick ONE. Oura if sleep is your priority. Whoop if training optimisation is your priority. Apple Watch if you want one device that does everything reasonably well."

But he also mentioned, "If you're obsessed with data like me, a data scientist who treats his body like a system, then yes, multiple devices give you cross-referenced insights no single device can. But fix your protein, steps, and sleep first. No device fixes bad inputs."

Before spending money to buy more than one fitness device, one must remember there's no strong evidence that stacking wearables improves outcomes. Their metrics also often differ due to different algorithms.