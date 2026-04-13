Watch: Artemis II Astronaut's Heartwarming Reunion With Pet Dog Melts Internet

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, a member of the Artemis II crew, shared a heartwarming video of the moment when she reunited with her pet dog after a historic 10-day journey around the Moon. The dog's reaction to her homecoming melted hearts online. The videos shared on Instagram show the dog named Sadie bursting with excitement as Koch walks through the door, with tail wagging wildly and a face full of joy.

Koch credits Sadie with teaching her about being an emotional support animal, highlighting the special bond between astronauts and their pets.

"I'm still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion. Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn't expect that would come in handy," she wrote as the caption of the post.

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Watch the video here:

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The video was viewed by over one million views and thousands of users commented on it. "Orbiting the moon and running on the beach in the same week is unbelievable, I'm obsessed," wrote one user.

"Sadie has no idea how far you travelled to see her again. Love this so much," another user wrote.

"I've teared up at so many videos related to this mission, but somehow this video of you coming home to your dog has made me cry the most. I love this," a third user expressed their emotions.

Koch has broken multiple records, including the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Her achievements in the field of space serve as an inspiration to many.

The Artemis II crew flew around the Moon, capturing images of the lunar surface and Earth. Apart from her, the team consisted of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen. They shared stunning images from their lunar flyby, showcasing Earth from near the Moon and dramatic Earthset moments.

The astronauts also took turns looking out Orion's windows, capturing photos of the Moon's far side and Earth's crescent shape. They observed the lunar surface from new angles, providing valuable insights into lunar geology.