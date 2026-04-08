NASA Shares "Heavenly View" Of Milky Way Taken By Artemis II Crew

The Artemis II astronauts on Tuesday (April 7) captured a breathtaking view of our galaxy, the Milky Way, stretching across deep space. The image, which was taken after a successful lunar flyby, shows a starfield filled with thousands of stars and shining clouds of dust.

"The Milky Way's elegant spiral structure is dominated by just two arms wrapping off the ends of a central bar of stars," NASA wrote as the caption, describing the magical Milky Way. "Spanning more than 100,000 light-years, Earth is located along one of the galaxy's spiral arms, about halfway from the center."

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In the image, countless stars sparkle sharply due to the absence of Earth's atmosphere. The serene image captures the beauty of the universe beyond our planet.

"I've been living this for 5 days, I went back in time to my Natural Sciences and Geography classes, they make me very happy! grateful to be able to live this," one user wrote in the comment section.

"We're all made from the same star stuff. Thanks to the Artemis crew and NASA for bringing all of humanity together on this historic mission! So inspiring to space camp kids like me!" another user wrote.

One simply called it a "heavenly view".

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See the image here:

The Artemis II crew flew around the Moon, capturing images of the lunar surface and Earth. The team of astronauts, consisting of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, has shared stunning images from their lunar flyby, showcasing Earth from near the Moon and dramatic Earthset moments.

The astronauts took turns looking out Orion's windows, capturing photos of the Moon's far side and Earth's crescent shape. They observed the lunar surface from new angles, providing valuable insights into lunar geology.