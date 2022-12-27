'Epic Thread': Elon Musk Reacts To Bizarre Tweets By Russian Official's 2023 Predictions

Elon Musk labelled the predictions as 'absurd'.

Twitter boss Elon Musk responded to the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and Vladimir Putin's ally Dmitry Medvedev's prediction for a 2023 US civil war by calling it "epic." This prediction is part of one of his "wildest" and most absurd predictions for 2023. Mr Musk also tweeted, "Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I've ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy."

Epic thread!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2022

Mr Medvedev took to Twitter to share ten "futuristic hypotheses." He said, "Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here's our humble contribution. What can happen in 2023:"

In one of his first predictions, Mr Medvedev said that oil prices will rise to $150 (Rs 12,400) a barrel and gas prices will move to $5.000 per 1.000 cubic metres. He then added that the United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union. "The EU will collapse after the UK's return; the euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency," he added.

In another point, he said that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western parts of former Ukraine, and the area of Germany and its satellites, including Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts, will be incorporated into the Fourth Reich.

Among Medvedev's absurd predictions was that a war would break out between France and the "Fourth Reich," dividing Europe and repartitioning Poland. "War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process," he continued. Another forecast is that Northern Ireland will secede from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland.

He also predicted that after the new Civil War ends in the US, Mr Musk will win the presidential election in a number of states. "Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk'll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP."

Mr Medvedev also went on to predict that the largest stock markets will move to Asia from the US and Europe. His tenth and last prediction for 2023 read. "The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead."