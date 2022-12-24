Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Is Back, But With A Twist

"The 24-hour delay is allowed on Twitter," Jack Sweeney said.

Twitter had recently suspended an account dedicated to tracking the location of its chief and billionaire Elon Musk's private jet. The account known as 'Elon Jet 'was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had over five lakh followers. A short while after that, his personal account was also suspended by the social media platform. Reacting to the same development, the Twitter boss had said, "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation." However, a new Twitter account has been set up by the suspended user to track Elon Musk's private jet flights but it has been "search banned," according to the New York Post.

Mr Sweeney made a comeback on the social media platform with the account named as 'ElonJet but Delayed (@ElonJetNextDay).' The bio of the account reads, "ElonJet but the delayed version by 24 hours. By Ground Control | Jack Sweeney"

The new account created by suspended Twitter user Jack Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney told The Post that rather than having a bot provide same-day information about Mr Musk's private jet flights, he will manually upload the information after 24 hours. The college student claimed that ElonJet but Delayed is still difficult to find because it has been "search banned." This means that the account is hidden and "and can only be found after adjusting Twitter's search settings." According to Twitter, "material that jeopardizes search quality or creates a bad search experience for other people may be automatically removed from Twitter search. "

Mr Sweeney told The Post, "The 24-hour delay is allowed on Twitter." He said that his personal account still remains suspended, He also stated that real-time flight tracking of Musk's private jet flights is still active on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Mastodon.

ElonJet is back but delayed by 24 hours :) — ElonJet but Delayed (@ElonJetNextDay) December 22, 2022

On December 23, the college student posted about Mr Musk's private aircraft landing in Oakland on following a 3-hour, 20-minute flight that took off from Austin, Texas, where the Tesla, is headquartered.