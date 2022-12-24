Internet Finds Another CEO Candidate For Twitter, Elon Musk Says 'He's Great'

The billionaire has not provided a time frame for when he will step down.

Billionaire Elon Musk is actively searching for a new Chief Executive Officer for Twitter after a clear majority of Twitter users voted for Musk to step down as the CEO in a poll conducted by him a few days ago. Since then, several internet users have shown interest in the microblogging platform's top post. For instance, Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated comedy writer, shared a long thread on Twitter thanking Elon Musk for "taking a chance" on her.

In a similar fashion, an internet user posted a picture of 'Nole' who is 'the new CEO of Twitter' as a parody tweet. Bojan Tunguz said, "Meet Nole, Twitter's new CEO," along with a morphed image of the billionaire sporting sunglasses and a salt-and-pepper moustache. Impressed by the same, the Tesla and SpaceX Chief said, "He's great." Responding to Mr Musk, the user said, "Looking forward to his leadership. Great things ahead for Twitter."

He's great — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

This created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. One user said, "I can't wait to hear about the new Twitter CEO in the media."

Another one said, "I've heard a lot of good things about Nole."

"Hope he matches your criteria," said another person.

A fourth person commented, "He looks like the uncle that shows up to Christmas gatherings with a bottle of Maker's Mark, starts trouble then sits back and drinks while everybody else fights."

Several users also posted edited pictures of Mr Musk following the same trend.

Also Read: World's Most Popular YouTuber Asks If He Can Be Twitter CEO. Elon Musk Responds

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Mr Musk wrote on Twitter after the results of the poll were declared. In the poll, 57.5% of around 17.5 million people voted "yes." He had said that he would abide by the results. However, the billionaire has not provided a time frame for when he will step down and no successor has been named so far.